My wonderful and beautiful wife of 47 years, Jacklynn A. Brooks, known best as "Jackie," passed away on March 26th. She is survived by her adoring husband, Stephen Brooks of Hamden, CT, her son, Stephen Brooks Jr. and his fiance Mary Moore of Manhattan, and her daughter, Stefanie Sun and son-in-law, William Sun, of Rivervale, NJ. She is also survived by her two terrific and athletic grandsons, Logan and Braden Sun, also of Rivervale, NJ. Jackie was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren and wanted nothing more than to support them in achieving their hopes and dreams. Jackie was born in Indio, CA but lived in Phoenix, AZ for many years, as well as Seattle, WA, and finally, since 1990, Hamden, CT. Professionally, Jackie excelled as a critical care nurse and went on to complete her Masters Degree at Southern Connecticut State University to become a nurse anesthetist later in her career. Jackie enjoyed traveling, having visited 32 of the nation's 50 states, as well as Mexico, France, Italy and the US Virgin Islands. She also loved tending to her plants, and cooking. Her latest passion had become fishing and boating in the Long Island Sound. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and her sweet canine companion, Lil' Miss.

Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019