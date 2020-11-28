Mongillo, Jacquelyn S.
Jacqueline S. Mongillo, 91, of East Haven passed away peacefully on November 24 at the Village At Mariners Point. She was surrounded by her friends, staff, and residents of The Harbor at Mariners Point. Jacquelyn was predeceased by her husband Harry C. Mongillo and her parents John and Mildred Manglier Stevens. She was a lifelong resident of New Haven (Morris Cove) born November 5, 1929. Jacquelyn was retired from the United Illuminating Company. A special thanks to all the staff and management at The Village At Mariners Point, especially all in the Harbor including residents and Hospice staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in New Haven at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Southern CT Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Avenue Suite 205, Hamden, CT 06518. Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com
