1/1
Jacquelyn S. Mongillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mongillo, Jacquelyn S.
Jacqueline S. Mongillo, 91, of East Haven passed away peacefully on November 24 at the Village At Mariners Point. She was surrounded by her friends, staff, and residents of The Harbor at Mariners Point. Jacquelyn was predeceased by her husband Harry C. Mongillo and her parents John and Mildred Manglier Stevens. She was a lifelong resident of New Haven (Morris Cove) born November 5, 1929. Jacquelyn was retired from the United Illuminating Company. A special thanks to all the staff and management at The Village At Mariners Point, especially all in the Harbor including residents and Hospice staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in New Haven at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Southern CT Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Avenue Suite 205, Hamden, CT 06518. Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved