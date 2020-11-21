Spagone, James V.
James V. Spagone, 92, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness. A lifelong resident of West Haven, James was born on April 28, 1928, the son of Anthony & Nellie Spagone. Predeceased by his sisters Julia, Anne and Dorothy, James is survived by his brother Raymond, nephews Anthony (Peg) and Raymond Spagone. James leaves behind his longtime companion, Rose M. Coelho and was the loving stepfather to Rosemarie Soldi and step-grandfather to Maegan (John) Meade and Christopher Soldi. A graveside service will take place at All Saints Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements have been entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.westhavenfuneral.com