PARILLO, John
John Parillo, age 74, of Acton and Rockport, Massachusetts, formerly of Carlisle and Harvard passed away on August 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Arlene Goodmaster Parillo.
John was born in New Haven, CT on August 29, 1946. He was the son of the late John and Stella Parillo of Hamden, Connecticut. John graduated from Hamden High School and later from Quinnipiac College with a degree in Information Systems. John served his country in the United States Army, and upon his honorable discharge in 1968, achieved the rank of E-5 Sergeant. John and Arlene raised their family in Wallingford, CT until 1987 when they moved to Harvard, MA for John to continue his career at the corporate offices of a software company.
His career expanded into worldwide senior management positions at enterprise software companies that provided industry focused solutions. His responsibilities included global direct sales, channel development, worldwide field support, field strategy, planning and sales operations. In the latter part of his career, John served as an advisor for early stage, startup software companies and was currently on the Board of Directors of Braveheart Wireless of Nashua, NH.
Once retired, he found quiet retreat at his summer home in Rockport, MA, enjoying views of the salt marsh and reading books on the deck, while enjoying a scotch and cigar. In his later years, his passion became cycling; Cape Ann offered beautiful biking opportunities he took advantage of almost daily. Florida during the winter months was a great escape from the cold of New England but mostly he loved the fact he could cycle daily around the west coast of Florida all winter long.
John was devoted to his family. He was a loving and generous father and grandfather. He always showed up with a truck on moving day, ready to help carry the heavy furniture. The family turned to him whenever assembly was required for their toys, or to fix whatever had gone on the fritz. John was the steady calm voice his family relied on for sound advice. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and was the biggest cheerleader on the sidelines of all their games.
In addition to his wife Arlene, John is survived by his two children and three grandchildren: his son, Jeffrey Parillo, daughter-in-law Emeline, and their children Sofia and Christopher of Windham, NH; his daughter Stacie Parillo, son-in-law Peter Reinhard and their daughter Shirley Joyce of North Kingstown, RI. John also leaves behind his sister, Mary Mazzetta and a brother, Anthony Parillo both of Wallingford, CT.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health (www.johnritterfoundation.org
).
For John's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.