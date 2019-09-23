|
Lynch, Jr., Joseph John
Joseph John Lynch, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Phoenix, Arizona on September 19, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1936 in New Haven, Connecticut. Prior to moving to Arizona, Joe lived in North Haven. After receiving a Catholic grade school education, he graduated from Notre Dame High School and then attended Providence College.
Joseph's parents, Mary Ferrigno Lynch and Joseph John Lynch, Sr., and his former wife, Marianna Alfano Lynch, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Lynch Kotalik (E.J. Kotalik, Jr.) and his beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth (fiancé Ryan Haarer), Andrew, and Olivia Kotalik. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Lynch Vitagliano (Dom), nieces, nephew and cousins.
Joe had a huge, generous heart and cared deeply for his family and friends. He was very proud of his Italian and Irish ancestry. Joe loved telling stories about growing up in the same home as his large extended family whom he adored. Joe was an amazing chef, opera buff and lover of all animals. During the 1970s, Joe utilized his cooking talents in his Sylvio's pizzerias. Everyone raved about his "pies"! Joe could create a delicious masterpiece anytime, anywhere and with any ingredients. For many years, Joe served as a Sheriff's Deputy in the New Haven courts.
In 2013, Joe was thrilled to move to Arizona to be close to his family who loved him dearly. He was a doting, devoted papa who brought great joy to his grandchildren. Over the past six years, Joe made scores of close friends in his beautiful apartment community. Joe will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
The family is eternally grateful to the caregivers and staff at Hospice of the Valley's Ryan House for providing Joe with outstanding, compassionate care during his final days. Private burial services will be held. In memory of Joseph, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019