Muth, Karen Cecile

Karen Cecile Muth, of East Haven, CT, died on Oct. 21, 2020 from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Karen was the second child of four children of the late Gordon Muth and the late Lois Muth (Kampff). Karen was born in Limestone, ME, on September 9, 1954. She lived in Fayson Lakes, NJ, until her family moved to Madison, CT when she was 14. Karen met and fell in love with Eugene Kimball at her first job at Yale University in 1973 and she and Gene were married for 44 years. He was always her safe and sound. They raised two beautiful, unique, extraordinary daughters, Brie Muth-Kimball of Westfield, MA and Letha Muth-Kimball of Philadelphia, PA. She was so proud of them.

Karen's 40 year professional career was spent mostly at Yale University where she worked in a variety of departments, primarily in the Yale School of Medicine in both adult and child psychiatry, retiring from the position of Director of Finance and Administration from the Yale Child Study Center in 2016.

Karen leaves behind an incredible group of family and friends who have shared their love, their lives, and their support with her. In addition to her beloved husband and daughters, Karen leaves her sister Diane Ferrisi (Muth) from Northfield, NH, who has been her lifelong best friend, unwavering, selfless support, and the best sister one could ever have. Karen leaves her brother, David Muth, from Holland Patent, NY, who instinctively and immediately showed up when he was needed the most and could always keep Karen and Diane laughing. Karen's granddaughter, Lily Buskey, has been the light of her life, making the past 12 years magical and precious between Nan and her Lily. Karen also leaves behind her two wonderful brothers in law, Joseph Ferrisi and Charles Brown, her cherished nieces and nephews, Lisa Ferrisi (Dan Guttman), Matthew Ferrisi, Janna Miconi (Ferrisi) (Brandon Miconi), Kristen Brown (Dave Freeman), Lauren Brown (Brent Gilbert), and Michael Brown (Monica Gordillo). She also leaves the littles (Ben and Milo Ferrisi, Finn Miconi, and Sophie Gilbert). Auntie loved you guys.

Karen loved to entertain, bake and cook, decorate, give gifts, read poetry, and watch baseball. She also loved horses, ducks, and Sally who rescued her four years ago. Take care of Pop, Sallydog,

It was Karen's wish not to have a service. Her remains will be scattered next to those of her cherished sister, Janet Brown (Muth) whom she missed every day, who forgave her, and who was the bravest person she knew.

Please be kind. In the end, that is all that matters.



