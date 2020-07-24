1/1
Kaymar Tanner
1998 - 2020
Tanner, Kaymar
Kaymar Marquif Foreman Tanner was born on April 12, 1998 in New Haven, CT, to Cheryl Foreman. Soon after, Kaymar became the son of Reggie and Valerie Tanner. Kaymar was loved dearly by his family and friends. Birth mother Cheryl A. Foreman II, Parents Reggie and Valerie Tanner, Siblings Valdinia Pollard (New Haven, CT) Reggie Tanner, Jr. (Long Island, NY), Terrell Jefferson (Doris), (New Haven, CT), Keith Montgomery (Richmond, VA) Shydell Harvin (Charlotte, NC), Ivery Tanner (Keturah), (Hamden), KaylaMarie Foreman (Bridgeport, CT), Tamayo Ferreira (West Haven, CT), Emmanuel Clark, (Richmond, VA), and Craig Pouncey (New Haven, CT), Iverson Guity (Hamden, CT). Grandmother; Gloria Jean Tanner, (Richmond, VA) and grandfathers, Henry Ladson (Georgetown, SC) and Carl Jones (New Haven, CT). He also leaves behind one special nephew, Ronnie Ellis, eight nieces, and one great-niece. And a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Cheryl A. Foreman, Ylda Ladson and two uncles, Luis Nichols and Henry Jefferson. Visitation 8:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at Trinity Temple COGIC in New Haven, CT 285 Dixwell ave. Funeral service and interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 24, 2020.
