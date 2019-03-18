Bellelo, Jr., Kenneth R. "Kenny"

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bellelo, Jr., 41, of New Haven departed suddenly for heaven on March 14, 2019 at his home. Kenny graduated from Sheehan High School in 1995 and worked as a foreman for Boilermakers Union Local 237, where he was employed for the past 23 years. Kenny will be remembered as fun, loving, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and many friends. Kenny especially loved spending time at Fireside in New Haven. He was the beloved son of Kenneth Bellelo Sr. (Joanne Ierardi Bellelo) of New Haven and Susan Arcangelo Abolafia (Gary Abolafia Sr.), the adoring older brother of Victoria Abolafia, and the step-brother of Gary Abolafia Jr., all of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Carl and Jennie Cappetta Bellelo and James and Emelia DeLucia Arcangelo. Kenny is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Charles Arcangelo, James Arcangelo Jr., Anna (Richard) Perillo, Marianne (Joseph) Cinquino, Carl (Linda) Bellelo, and Rose (Jim) Konners, as well as 13 cousins, including Mia (Michael) Manzo and Kristy (Jeremy) Grondzik, who were like sisters to him.

Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven TUESDAY from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and are asked to go directly to the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church on Wednesday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or at www.closertofree.com

