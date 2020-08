Boughton, LoriLori Boughton, 57 of East Haven, loving wife of Warren Boughton, passed away at Yale on August 5, 2020. Besides her husband, she is survived by her father Stewart Coe,brother Michael(Deborah) Coe, and daughters Kady and Kelly Boughton.Lori was predeceased by her mother, Florence "Rene" Coe, and brothers Charles Snow and James "Jimmy" Coe.Donations can be made in her memory to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter of Branford.Visit www.shorelinecremation.com for full obituary.