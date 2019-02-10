New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Lucille M. Gonsalves


Gonsalves, Lucille M.
Lucille M. Gonsalves, 77, of Hamden, and Spring Hill, FL., passed away on Feb. 7, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Luiz and her sister, Marlene DeGennaro. Lucille was born October 12, 1941 in New Haven, the daughter of the late James and Lucy Prete Sandella. Her career as a legal secretary started with the Olin Corp. and then with Wiggins and Dana for 25 years. Lucille was an avid golfer, playing many courses in CT. and FL. She enjoyed her winnings on her trips to the Mohegan Sun. She is survived by a God Daughter, Lisa, several other nieces, nephews and a brother. Funeral Tuesday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2019
