Simone, Lucinda Anyzeski
Lucinda Anyzeski Simone, 46, wife of Mark Simone of North Branford passed away July 2, 2020 in CT Hospice after a long illness. Born in New Haven on November 22, 1973 beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Lucy Riccitelli Anyzeski. Loving sister of Joseph (Anna Marie) Anyzeski of Prospect, Michelle (Salvatore) Carfora of East Haven, Julie (Todd) Beardsley of North Branford and Lucy (John) Coombe of Guilford. Also survived by 9 cherished nieces and nephews, a great-niece and a great-nephew. Lucinda was a communicant of Our Lady of Pompeii Church and volunteered at the church carnival in the "Cake Booth" along with her late mother.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 9:00-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
. Sign Lucinda's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net