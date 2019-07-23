Sarsfield, Marion

Marion Grieve Sarsfield, 86, of Farmington, passed away at her home on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William E. Sarsfield. Born in New Haven on December 5, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Smith Grieve. Marion is survived by her niece Deborah Gabinelle (Gregg) of West Hartford; great-nephews Ryan Gabinelle, John Gabinelle, Charles Hexter, Brian Hexter, and their families; many friends at the Middlewoods of Farmington; and her beloved cats Teddy and Precious. She was predeceased by her sisters Shirley Hexter and Marjorie Duffy; nephew Randy Hexter; and niece Marjorie Rabito. Marion lived many years in Wallingford and Hamden with her husband Bill before moving to Farmington. She was also a resident of Florida for 22 years, where she was a charter member of the UCC Community Church, and leaves many friends in the Ocala area as well as Wallingford & Hamden. She had previously served on the AAA Board of Directors, and was employed over 34 years with the former New Haven Gas Co., retiring as an Assistant Corporate Secretary at Southern CT Gas Co.

All may attend Marion's Funeral Service on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019