Cutler, Marshall Bennet
Marshall Bennet Cutler, 92, died peacefully after complications from Coronavirus on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Mr. Cutler was born March 7th, 1928, in New Haven, to Israel and Sadelle Olinsky Cutler. He was the husband of the late Eleanor H. Frankowski Cutler. Marshall is survived by his brother Richard A. Cutler and the late Gladys Cutler of Hamden, and beloved brother and sister in-law Linda and Ronald Lavigne of Wolcott. He will be forever remembered by two nieces, four nephews, nine grandnieces and two grandnephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Elliot Cutler.
Marshall attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven and continued his education by receiving a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Connecticut. He was a quality control manager for Dana Corporation, formerly Echlin Mfg. Co. for over 15 years until his retirement. Previously and for over 10 years, he managed the Rustler's Steakhouse in North Haven and many years at The Banner Lodge as a restaurant manager. Marshall served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Marshall was happiest when spending time with his family, traveling to the Caribbean, volunteering at the Women's Tennis Tournament at Yale and The Schubert Theater. Marshall's proudest accomplishment was his marriage to Ellie, his best friend and the love of his life, for over 30 years.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.