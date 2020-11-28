Lonardo, Michael Joseph
Michael Joseph Lonardo, 74, of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest on November 24, 2020, at Griffin Hospital, with his family by his side. He was the loving companion of Roberta Bradshaw Trimarki of Ansonia. Michael was born in Derby on July 19, 1946, son of the late John and Mary Cammarata Lonardo. After graduating from Ansonia High School, he studied at Norwich and Quinnipiac Universities. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and completed training at Officer's Candidate School graduating with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was employed by Cavallaro Dodge until starting his own business, CT Custom Coach in Ansonia. Later, he established Ansonia's Valley Glass, in which he proudly owned for forty years. Michael loved classic and muscle cars. He was talented and gifted with a unique ability to create and design almost anything. He was fun-loving, generous and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. In addition to his companion Roberta, he leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Marisa (Jim), Monica Grace (Tom), Mara (Juan) and Maria (James), a cherished granddaughter, Ruby Rose Pierce, aunt, Michalena "Mickey" Sampieri, uncle and aunt, Dominick and Marie Lonardo, and numerous cousins, extended family and countless friends. His funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Masks and physical distancing will be strictly enforced. Due to the health concerns of others, there will be no public visiting hours. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow Mass in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Michael's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
