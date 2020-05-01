Apuzzo, Nancy
Nancy L. Apuzzo, 63, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Golebiewski) Jasuirkowski. Wife of Vincent P. Apuzzo. Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by her brother Michael Jasuirkowski, sons Nicholas (Amy) Apuzzo and David Apuzzo, and daughters Sheryl Schieffer (Andrew) and Suzanne Apuzzo; grandchildren Hayley and Ryan Apuzzo and Chloe Schieffer.
Nancy was a graduate of Quinnipiac University, worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) at St. Raphael's Hospital for over 20 years, and was most recently employed as a Nursing Supervisor at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. She cared greatly for her patients with compassion.
Although she battled breast cancer for three years, she lived life to the fullest and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She would drop everything to attend one of her kids/grandkids' school or sports functions. She loved spending time at the beach and enjoyed summer vacations with her family in Clinton, CT.
Nancy's funeral services will be private. Hamden Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help those fighting breast cancer at The Pink Fund, P.O. Box 603 Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 or online at www.thepinkfund.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.