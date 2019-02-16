Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Knights of Saint Patrick
1533 State Street
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Knights of Saint Patrick
1533 State Street
New Haven, CT
Howarth, Paul
Paul Howarth, 49, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Paul was born July 3, 1969 in New Haven, CT. He worked for Pfizer, previously employed as a paramedic with Hunter and AMR. He was a graduate of Quinnipiac University and a member of TKE Fraternity and Knights of Saint Patrick. Paul embraced life, especially the yearly trips with the guys. He enjoyed the fun times with his family and friends. So loved by those who knew him and Paul's door was always open.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Natalie Howarth. He is survived by his sister Diane Schatz (Ginter), brother George Howarth (Aimee), sister
Nancy Howarth. Niece and nephews, Shannon Biurrun (Napa), Michael Roberts, Jr (Shannon), George Howarth and Sam Howarth. Great-nieces and nephew, Alaia, Evan and Naiara.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Knights of Saint Patrick 1533 State Street, New Haven, CT with a celebration of Paul's life immediately following, until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the event.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2019
