Schaperow, Pearle R.

Pearle Ruth Ziegler Schaperow, 99 of New Haven died peacefully at her home on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Farley Schaperow. Pearle was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 6, 1919, a daughter of the late Moe and Minnie Simons Ziegler. She grew up in Norwich, lived in New London for many years, and had resided in New Haven for the past forty nine years. Pearle was a hairdresser for eight years with the former Salem Smith Beauty Salon of New London in the 1960's. She then worked as a telephone receptionist for the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven for thirteen years retiring in 1989. After her retirement, Pearle continued to work as a volunteer at the gift and coffee shops at Tower One East where she lived for many years up in to her mid 9o's. Pearle is survived by one son, Jim Schapperoew and his wife Aleksandra Schaperow-Duniskaya of Clearwater, FL, one daughter, Jesse Todd of New Haven, a daughter-in-law, Susan Schaperow of Bethany, three grandchildren, Alani, Kerry and Josh Schaperow, and two great grandchildren, Alonzo and Kamden Schaperow. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Schaperow, a brother, Morton Ziegler and a sister, Irma Pollock. A graveside service will take place on Monday, June 10th in the Adas Section of Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. The Rabbi Benjamin Scolnic officiating. Memorial Contributions in Pearle's name may be sent to Tower One and Tower East 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519.

The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019