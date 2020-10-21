CORSO, PHILIP R. JR.
Philip R. Corso, Jr., 83, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Donna L. Celso-Corso. Philip was born in New Haven on August 26, 1937 and was the son of the late Philip R. and Louise Saccu Corso, Sr. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy. Philip was a lifelong carpenter and avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed spending his time in the kitchen cooking up Italian classics, which made him well known for his legendary meatballs, sausage and peppers and chicken cutlets. Philip was a lover of the great outdoors which made hunting and fishing some of his favorite pastimes. If he wasn't watching the News or National Geographic, he always leaned towards Westerns or Italian Mobster movies. More than anything though, Philip enjoyed spending his time being surrounded by family, friends, and his two dogs who he loved unconditionally. Father of Philip R. (Taryn Villano) Corso III of New Haven, Gary (Sandy) Corso of Guilford, Joee (Kristen O'Connell) Corso of Los Angeles, CA and Natasha (Damien) Kennedy of Farmington, ME. Grandfather of Topanga, Jaco, Philip IV and Waylon Corso. Brother of Geraldine Corso and the late Paula Corso. Philip's heart of gold touched the lives of everyone he encountered and he will be missed dearly.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donate Life CT Foundation. www.northhavenfuneral.com