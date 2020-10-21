1/1
Philip R. Corso Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORSO, PHILIP R. JR.
Philip R. Corso, Jr., 83, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Donna L. Celso-Corso. Philip was born in New Haven on August 26, 1937 and was the son of the late Philip R. and Louise Saccu Corso, Sr. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy. Philip was a lifelong carpenter and avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed spending his time in the kitchen cooking up Italian classics, which made him well known for his legendary meatballs, sausage and peppers and chicken cutlets. Philip was a lover of the great outdoors which made hunting and fishing some of his favorite pastimes. If he wasn't watching the News or National Geographic, he always leaned towards Westerns or Italian Mobster movies. More than anything though, Philip enjoyed spending his time being surrounded by family, friends, and his two dogs who he loved unconditionally. Father of Philip R. (Taryn Villano) Corso III of New Haven, Gary (Sandy) Corso of Guilford, Joee (Kristen O'Connell) Corso of Los Angeles, CA and Natasha (Damien) Kennedy of Farmington, ME. Grandfather of Topanga, Jaco, Philip IV and Waylon Corso. Brother of Geraldine Corso and the late Paula Corso. Philip's heart of gold touched the lives of everyone he encountered and he will be missed dearly.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donate Life CT Foundation. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved