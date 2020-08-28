DePaola, Richard J.Richard (Dick) J. DePaola, of East Haven passed away August 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Grasso DePaola. Born in New Haven on March 3, 1934 son of the late Vincent James and Concetta Torre DePaola, Richard taught at Fair Haven Middle School for many years. He is survived by his two sons, Richard DePaola Jr. of East Haven and Greg DePaola and his wife Martha of Dover, MA; his sisters, Annette Annunziata and Joan (Al) Skorb, and many cousins. He was the proud grandfather of William and Harrison DePaola. He was the loving uncle of Roberta Guarino and many other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime friend Barbara Esposito.Funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Richard's life will be held when current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Richard's gust book online at