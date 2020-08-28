1/1
Richard J. DePaola
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DePaola, Richard J.
Richard (Dick) J. DePaola, of East Haven passed away August 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Grasso DePaola. Born in New Haven on March 3, 1934 son of the late Vincent James and Concetta Torre DePaola, Richard taught at Fair Haven Middle School for many years. He is survived by his two sons, Richard DePaola Jr. of East Haven and Greg DePaola and his wife Martha of Dover, MA; his sisters, Annette Annunziata and Joan (Al) Skorb, and many cousins. He was the proud grandfather of William and Harrison DePaola. He was the loving uncle of Roberta Guarino and many other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime friend Barbara Esposito.
Funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Richard's life will be held when current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial contribution to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Richard's gust book online at
www.iovanne.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved