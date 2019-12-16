|
Biltz, Robert
Robert M. Biltz, age 88, longtime North Madison resident died November 29, 2019 in New Haven, Connecticut. He leaves two brothers, Jim Biltz of Dallas, Texas,and Charlie Biltz of Corsicana, Texas, two daughters and a son, Cindy Law of Memphis, Tennessee, Robin Wood, of Sanger, California, and Bruce Rogers, of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren: Amanda Law Maxson, Colin Wilson, Aaron Law, Samuel Law, Maxwell Law, Rachel Wood, Becky Rogers, and a great-granddaughter, Susan Lucile Maxson.
Bob was born and raised in Kentucky on the Ohio River, was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, and was a lifelong Wildcat basketball fan. He worked as a biochemist in the field of bone metabolism at universities, including Tulane and Yale, in six different states.
He was married fifty years to Sue Craddock of New Orleans, Louisiana, until her passing from Parkinson's Disease in 2007. For eighteen years, he was her primary caregiver. Bob was an avid tennis player, an enthusiastic cook, and completely devoted to his girls. We'll fondly remember him bustling around his kitchen trying Rob Rabine's new recipe, rooting for the UConn women's and Kentucky men's basketball teams, and enjoying picnics by the water.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. with a reception preceding in the church hall at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service with interment of ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. at North Madison Cemetery, 67 Race Hill Road. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or to Emmanuel Episcopal Church 50 Emmanuel Church Road, Killingworth, CT 06419.
