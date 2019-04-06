Resources More Obituaries for Rosemary Donahue Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosemary B. Donahue

Rosemary Claire Bitzer Donahue, 96, of Branford entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James H. Donahue. Born in Hamden on December 24, 1922, the daughter of the late George Lawrence and Elizabeth Kunzmann Bitzer. Rosemary was a faithful communicate of these Catholic Churches in New Haven: St. John the Baptist, St. Rose, St. Boniface and St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Branford. She leaves: a daughter Patricia Lee Donahue Baxter of Lakeland, FL, a son Bruce Edward Donahue of Branford and many other loving friends and relatives. She was predeceased by: her husband James Hubert Donahue, her sisters; Anna T. Bitzer, Anna Lucille Bitzer, Margaret (Theodore) Euerle, Phyllis (Wattis) Lane and Bette (William) Richter, her brother George L. Bitzer Jr. (Janet) and son-in-law Donald Baxter. Rosemary spent her childhood living in Hamden and New Haven on Morse St., Bradley Ave., Butler St., Bassett St. and Shelton Ave. As a young adult, she lived on Linden St., Grand Ave., Humphrey St. and Farren Ave. In 1956 she and James purchased their home on Gilbert Lane in Branford, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was Hillhouse High School Honor Graduate class of 1940, where Rosemary earned mathematic awards in both her junior and senior years. She also attended the University of New Haven's management course 1974-1975. She married James Hubert Donahue April 26, 1947 at St. Boniface Church Evelyn White Bohan, Rosemary's lifelong friend was one of her bridesmaids.

Rosemary's working career began at the Winchester Repeating Arms Company (timekeeper/comptometer operator 1940-1944) and the Southern New England Telephone Company (long distain operator 1944-1951). SNET detailed her to work in San Francisco, CA for six weeks due to a labor shortage. After giving birth to her two children she continued her career at Yale University in 1960 starting as an ID checker in the dining hall, then to the food services department for ordering and finally as supervisor of custodial services at: Pierson, Davenport, Timothy Dwight and Stillman Colleges. Rosemary retired in February 1985. She was a member of PTA of Branford (1957-1960), Red Hat Society, Branford Seniors Swimming Club (1985-2008), St. Elizabeth's Women's Club (1965-2001), Branford Food Council board member (1987-1996), V.I.T.A. and T.C.I. volunteer income tax assistance (1985-1994). She enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing scrabble and canasta. In retirement Rosemary traveled to Florida, San Antonio, Grand Canyon, Panama Canal, Germany and Turkey.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, Branford. Interment was private.