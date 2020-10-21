Ryan Dunne

Dunne, Ryan
Ryan Robinson Dunne, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 19, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1983.
Ryan lived in New Haven and Mansfield before moving to Madison, Connecticut. He graduated from Daniel Hand High School where he was a standout lacrosse player and also played football. He attended Keene State College in New Hampshire where he played lacrosse for one year. He then enlisted in the United States Army and graduated with honors from the United States Army Intelligence Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He served at Bagram Air Base as part of the military intelligence personnel in Afghanistan. Ryan received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for meritorious service in the Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign.
Ryan loved Arizona. After four years of honorable service in the United States Army, he returned to Arizona to attend Mesa Community College. After being diagnosed with leukemia, Ryan came back to Connecticut to receive treatment at Yale New Haven Hospital's Smilow Cancer Treatment Center, and subsequently at the Medical University of South Carolina. He fought courageously for seven years against his illness. He was a warrior.
Ryan loved the outdoors, especially camping and hiking, and he even designed and developed custom camping equipment. He loved firearms and teaching combat shooting. Ryan was very patriotic and loved America. He also loved his Boston terrier, Roscoe.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Cynthia Dunne Derry (Stephen), and Martin "Rusty" Dunne (Maria), of Madison; his treasured sister Brittany McPhillips (Dustin) of Charleston, SC; his aunts Kimberly Kinney of Cromwell and Christine McAllister (Jeffrey) of Lebanon; and grandparents Dolores and Howard "Bud" Harvey of East Hartford. He will also be missed by his cousins Sean and Alexandra McAllister of Manchester and Matthew McAllister of San Diego, CA. Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Martin W. Dunne, Sr. and his beloved "Nan-Nan," Mary A. Dunne.
Ryan will be fondly remembered by his family and many friends for his great sense of humor and deep passion for his convictions and beliefs. His immense knowledge and meaningful contributions will be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow at Orange Center Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Treatment Center at giving@ynhh.com. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
