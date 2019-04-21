Dragunoff, Shirley

Shirley Dragunoff (Germain), 85 years of age, of Woodbridge and formerly Orange and New Haven, died Saturday April 20, 2019. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Esther Germain.

She lived a rich life with her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Dragunoff; 3 sons Alan, Howard (Linda) and Robert (Joanne). She was happiest when with her 7 Grandchildren: Brianna, Jacob, Lindsay, Nathaniel,Alexander, Benjamin, and Ellie. She leaves behind her brother Jack Germain (Sandy), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. She worked for Metropolitan Life insurance Agency and spent many years working with the Orange Police Department, and with her family at Action Enterprises. She was a past president of Na'Amat and loved her weekly mah jong games.

Funeral Services will be held at The Adas Israel Section of Beaverdale Memorial Park, Corner of Fitch St & Pine Rock Ave.New Haven on TUESDAY morning April 23, at 10:30 o'clock. Shiva will be Private. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an on line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2019