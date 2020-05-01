DiBernardo, Stella
Anastasia "Stella" Lapchon DiBernardo, 101, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Branford. She was the wife of the late Mario DiBernardo. Stella was born on January 9, 1919 in Breslau, PA, daughter of the late Walter and Olga Lapchon. She was married in New York City. Her family then moved to Connecticut and were longtime residents of North Haven, later moving to Westville in New Haven. The well being of her family was the center of her life. She was generous, supportive and proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Lawrence DiBernardo and his wife Carol of Branford, and their sons Lawrence and Marco DiBernardo; her daughter Marie Tiernan and her husband Chuck, of Branford and their son Jack; her daughter Michelle Oxsalida and her husband Stephen of Tampa, FL and their children, Cheryl Barker and Stephen Oxsalida; her son-in-law Ed Mikel of Seattle, WA and his son Michael DiBernardo of St. Louis, MO; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Gail DiBernardo.
She will be buried alongside her husband at the Central Burying Grounds in Hamden, services will be private due to the pandemic. Her family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center for their caring devotion. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.