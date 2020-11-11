1/1
Terrence Swain
1937 - 2020
Swain, Terrence
Terrence P. Swain passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2020, surrounded by his two loving daughters. Terry was born in New Haven, CT to Charles and Ellen Swain on January 18, 1937. He was predeceased by his wife and soulmate of 55 years, Sheila Elizabeth Swain. He leaves behind his children Lisa Woodfield (Ed) of Manasquan, NJ, Leslie Carmody (Daniel) of Wallingford, CT, and Kevin Swain (Karen) of Deland, FL. Terry's pride and joy were his four grandchildren: Bryan (Tracy) and Emily Woodfield, and Maya and Alexa Swain. The reach of Terry's love also spread to his many nieces and nephews. Terry spent his career as an executive in the aerospace and defense industry. Following his retirement, he spent time traveling and boating with friends and family. He also served as a board member at Hamden Hall Country Day School and the Ronald McDonald House of New Haven. His family feels deep gratitude for his caring nurse (Debbie) and aid (Donna) who made him so comfortable in his final months. The family will make a decision about a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made to the CT Ronald McDonald House Charities and Connecticut Hospice. Fair winds and following seas, Dad!

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2020.
