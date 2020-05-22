Parcells, Valerie J.

Valerie J. Parcells, 74, of Madison, CT died May 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness with complications from the COVID -19 virus. Valerie was born on Sept. 22, 1945 in New Haven, CT, to Edwin and Irene Johnson. She was the loving wife of 50 years to Alan Parcells.

She leaves behind son Christopher Parcells, daughter-in-law Amy, along with 2 loving grandchildren Mason (13) and Hannah (4). She also leaves behind sister-in-law Colonel (Ret) Phyllis Parcells of Palm Harbor, FL.

Valerie was a graduate of Hamden High School in 1963 and attended Hartford School of Nursing. Valerie held a 40-year career at Yale Medical School where she worked as a research assistant in Epidemiology researching various global viruses, dedicating a great deal of time researching the effects of radiation on cancer cells at the Department Yale Radiology. Prior to retirement, she spent time working at Yale University Pediatric Department researching Lyme disease and chickenpox. Valerie and her husband along with their friends enjoyed traveling to multiple destinations in the Caribbean and Europe.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Madison House Memory Support for her care. Burial services will be private. Swan Funeral in Madison will be in charge of all burial arrangements



