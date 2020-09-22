CASSELLA, VICTOR F.
Victor F. Cassella, 93, of North Haven, CT passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Johnson Cassella. Victor was born in New Haven on November 4, 1926 and was the son of the late Francesco and Adella Pizza Cassella. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during WWII and received the Army Occupational, Good Conduct and World War II Victory Medals. He was a 1950 graduate of Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA. Victor had worked as the Director of Maintenance for the New Britain Housing Authority for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was an avid reader, Boston Red Sox fan, New England Patriots fan, enjoyed cooking and loved his military family. Father of Claudyne Hutchinson (John), Francis Cassella (Emily), Victor F. Cassella II. (Mary Jo), Carroll-Sue Rehm (John), Janis Melillo (Gary) and Robin Cassella. Grandfather of Heather Goodwin, Kelly Hutchinson, Amanda Cassella, Michael-John Rehm, Christina Spencer, Ryan Scott Hutchinson, Daniel Valentine and Amy Clampitt-Holsenbeck. Great-Grandfather of Kaleigh Goodwin, Cody Naves, Jedrick and Raegan Spencer. Beloved brother of the late Mary Gargano.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Sept. 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will the funeral home on Saturday morning, Sept. 26th at 9:30 to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden for the celebration of a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.www.northhavenfuneral.com