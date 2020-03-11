|
ALBION, Mich. - Alfred Celso Melecci Jr., age 81, of Albion, Mich., passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Mich.
He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in South Orange, N.J., the son of Alfred Celso and Nancy (Towers) Melecci Sr. and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rita and Sharon.
Alfred was the owner of Melecci Enterprises. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV as well as watching sports, especially New York Giants football. He also loved the outdoors and his home back in the woods.
Alfred leaves to cherish his memory four children, Elizabeth Ann Melecci, Donald Wayne Melecci, Alfred Louis "Lou" (Anne) Melecci and Michael Anthony Melecci; six grandchildren, Alon Abare, Anthony Louis Melecci, Amanda Roth, Morgan Melecci, Sawyer Melecci, and Michael Phillip Melecci; and six great-grandchildren, Troy, Logan, Sam, Joshua, Kayleigh and Aubrie.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Michigan where Alfred was able to give a precious donation after his passing.
Arrangements are entrusted to J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, Albion, MI. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 11, 2020