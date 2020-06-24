Diane C. Walker
Newton - Diane C. Walker, 55, of Newton, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Diane lived in Newton and Fredon Township and has lived in Newton for the past 27 years. She was a 1983 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School. Diane was the Assistant Vice President Facilities Business Service Coordinator at Lakeland Bank in Oak Ridge for the past five years.
The daughter of the late Frieda (Hoffman) Walker, Diane is survived by her son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Walker; her father, US Army Retired Major C. John Lontos of Lantana, Florida; her siblings, John C. Lontos and wife, Heather, of Manassas, Virginia, Robert Lontos and wife, Cindy, of Sarasota, Florida, and Laura Morrow and husband, Art, of Newton; as well as her two nieces, Rachel Lontos and Sophie Lontos. She is also survived by her childhood best friend, Sherry Foster, as well as many other beloved friends.
"My mother was an amazing person, whose laugh and smile will never be forgotten. No matter what trouble I got into growing up, she was always compassionate and caring, I cannot recall a time she even raised her voice at me. I've never met a woman quite like her, and I doubt I ever will. She is greatly missed" – Chris Walker
Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.