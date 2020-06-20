Frieda A. SpragueFrieda A. Sprague, "Fiesty Frieda the Firecracker" 78, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Carrington Place in St. Petersburg.Born in Frankford Township, Frieda lived in Sussex County for most of her life, then lived in Pennsylvania for eleven years before returning to New Jersey in 2003.She moved to Florida in 2019. Frieda was a CNA at the Sussex County Homestead for four years. She was a member of the Hampton Township Seniors.Frieda loved many and many loved her.The daughter of the late Harold B. and Blanch (Martin) Shaw, Frieda was also predeceased by her husband, William Sprague, on December 4, 1999; and her longtime companion, Joseph Guilmette on March 12, 2019. She is survived by four children, William Sprague of Kingston, New York, Cathy Arent and husband, Ken, of Clearwater, Florida, Harold Sprague and Luwayna, of Accord, New York, and Tracy Riggs and husband, Chris (who cared for her this past year at Carrington Place, along with his staff) of Clearwater, Florida; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Mierop of Bristol, Vermont, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held in Blairstown at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manna House, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at