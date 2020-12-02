1/
Lieselotte R. Jahn
Lieselotte R. Jahn
Sussex - Lieselotte R. Jahn, age 99, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Beuthen, Germany to the late Robert and Marta Swatek, Mrs. Jahn came to the United States in 1948 and resided in North Bergen. She lived in Teaneck for most of her life and moved to Sussex County in 2002. She had been employed as a mental health counselor by Bergen County Mental Health in Dumont, retiring twenty years ago. Mrs. Jahn had been a former member of St. John's Senior Citizens Group in Bergenfield and in her younger days, she was a Girl Scout leader and Den Mother. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Albin Hans Jahn in 1987 and her daughter, Elke H. Monroe in 2009. Mrs. Jahn is survived by her son, Hans Jahn and his wife Margaret; her daughter, Katharina Trainor and her husband Thomas; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US Route 206, Branchville. Inurnment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lieselotte Jahn's name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Queen of Peace R.C. Church
DEC
3
Inurnment
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
