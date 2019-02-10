The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
For more information about
Richard Carlson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery
Ogdensburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Carlson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard A. Carlson Obituary
SPARTA -- Richard A. Carlson, 83, of Sparta, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Sparta in 1970.

Richard worked as a truck driver for McLean Trucking for many years. After his retirement he owned and operated several businesses, including a cleaning service, Sparta Sound Company and The Music Shoppe from 1970-1980. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was an avid record collector and lifelong guitar player.

Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marian Carlson. He is survived by his devoted children, Marianne Matos and her husband, Sergio, of Aiken, S.C., Rick Carlson and his fiancée, Kristie Lovett, of Broomfield, Colo., and Ronald Carlson and his wife, Therese, of Sparta. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sasha, Alex, Alyssa and Dominique; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Mason Jr.; and step-grandchildren, Vicky and Nicole.

Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 4-8 p.m. today at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery, Ogdensburg.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now