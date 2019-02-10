SPARTA -- Richard A. Carlson, 83, of Sparta, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Sparta in 1970. Richard worked as a truck driver for McLean Trucking for many years. After his retirement he owned and operated several businesses, including a cleaning service, Sparta Sound Company and The Music Shoppe from 1970-1980. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and was an avid record collector and lifelong guitar player. Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marian Carlson. He is survived by his devoted children, Marianne Matos and her husband, Sergio, of Aiken, S.C., Rick Carlson and his fiancée, Kristie Lovett, of Broomfield, Colo., and Ronald Carlson and his wife, Therese, of Sparta. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sasha, Alex, Alyssa and Dominique; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Mason Jr.; and step-grandchildren, Vicky and Nicole. Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 4-8 p.m. today at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery, Ogdensburg. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019