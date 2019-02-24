BYRAM -- Rick Donovan died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from glioblastoma. He was surrounded by his family. He was 69 years old. Rick served in the Navy, on Guam, as an aerographer, during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he joined the Merchant Marine. Soon after leaving the Merchant Marine, he worked in the professional roofing industry, retiring from Sika/Sarnafil after 27 years. He was the technical regional manager for the Mid-Atlantic area. Rick was an assistant troop leader and treasurer for Troop 151 in Byram. He enjoyed camping out with the Scouts through the years. He also coached soccer for the Lenape Valley Soccer Club and trained and became a soccer referee. Rick enjoyed working on his home and teaching his son those skills. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; his son, Brian; his daughter, Melanie; and his stepmother, Anne Donovan, of Vero Beach, Fla. He is also survived by his brother, Craig and his wife, Frances, of Toronto; his sisters, Sue Grosch and husband, Doug, of Avon, Conn., Nan Piotrowski and her husband, John, of Salem, S.C., and Jonni Marshall and her husband, Michael Olivieri, of Simsbury, Conn.; his stepsisters, Carole Holmes and her partner, Steve, of Belfast, Maine, and Sandie Currie, of Virginia. Cremation was private with a service to be held in July in Maine. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019