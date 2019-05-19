NEWTON -- Sylvia B. Anderson, 86, of Newton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at United Methodist Communities, Bristol Glen, in Newton. Sylvia was an elementary school teacher and spent her last 10 years of teaching at The Sprout House in Chatham. Upon moving to Newton, Sylvia worked part-time in the office at the former Condit Motors in Newton. Active in the First United Methodist Church of Newton for many years, Sylvia most recently attended the Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church in Fredon. She loved to garden, and she especially enjoyed knitting prayer shawls. Sylvia believed in helping others, so she volunteered at a local school reading to young children, was a volunteer at Bristol Glen and was also a Grandmother Pen Pal. Born in Covington, Va., Sylvia lived in Watertown, Conn., moved to Hartford, Conn., where she met her husband, then moved to Simsbury, Conn. In 1969 they moved to Hyde Park, N.Y., relocated to Morristown in 1978, and she had been a resident of Newton since 2001. The daughter of the late Ellis J. and Rowena (Gunsalus) Barlow, Sylvia was also predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Anderson, in 2001. She is survived by two sons, Todd Anderson and his wife, Cathy, of Frederick, Md., and Eric Anderson, of Occidental, Calif.; and her grandson, Spencer Jones. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Town Hall of Bristol Glen, and bright colored attire is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or Skylands Performing Arts Center, 234 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019