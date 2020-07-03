Thomas Andrew Diesburg
Fredon Township - Thomas Andrew Diesburg, 54, of Fredon Township, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Dexter, Iowa, Thomas lived in Fredon Township for over 25 years. He received his BS in Business Management from Centenary College. Thomas was a Territory Sales Manager at Boise Cascade in Delanco for the past five years. He had previously worked for BlueLinx Corp. in Denville for 25 years.
Thomas was a member of Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church and was also a session member of the church. He loved to walk his dogs and work in his yard. A selfless, funny and genuine man, Thomas was a loving husband, father and friend to all and will always be remembered.
The son of the late James V. Diesburg and Sharon (Slapnicka) Bentley, Thomas was also predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey Diesburg. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia "Trish" Hunt Diesburg; his children, Renee Diesburg and Janelle Diesburg, both at home; three siblings, Martha Jane Tackett of Knob Noster, Missouri, Michelle Joan Diesburg of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Teresa Diesburg of North Dakota. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Linnora Hunt; his two brothers-in-law, Renny Hunt and wife, Kathy, Jim Hunt and wife, Linda; his sister-in-law, Carol Hunt Freeborn and fiancé, Sean Prior; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at
Cross Winds Farm, 621 Route 94, Fredon Township. Please bring face masks and please remain socially distanced from those not in your group. There will be a limited number of chairs for elderly. Dress casually.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Road, Fredon, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.