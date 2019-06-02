THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Ubbo Bulman, 86, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Ubbo was born in Bremen, Germany, and emigrated to the United States in 1951. He lived in Hoboken, N.J., and Lyndhurst, N.J., before moving to Fredon, N.J., in 1970. He belonged to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newton, N.J. Ubbo proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He was active with the Lions Club and was a past president of the Newton Lions Club. His hobbies included gardening, saltwater fishing, hunting, golf and archery. He competed and medaled in archery at many Florida and U.S. Senior Games. Ubbo was a joint partner with Claire Bulman of Yesteryear's Custom Kitchen and Bath in Fredon. He retired in 1999 and moved to The Villages, Fla. He is survived by his children, Kevin Bulman, of Hampton, Va., Brian Bulman, of Lafayette, N.J., Kathleen Manak, of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Eileen Bulman, of Cochecton, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister, Edith Voss, of Aurich, Germany, and brothers, Christoph and Johann Wiemers, of Bremen, Germany; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019