Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
NEWTON -- William "Billy" R. Decker, 60, of Newton, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.

Born in Sussex, Billy was raised in Newton and had been a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He was employed by Highland Workshop in Franklin. He loved country music and cars. Billy made friends easily and enjoyed sitting outside and waving to everyone.

The son of the late Walter James Decker Jr., who died Dec. 5, 2005, Billy is survived by his mother, Susie Decker; his siblings, Linda Decker, Susan Simons and husband, Kenneth, Walter James "Jimmy" Decker III and wife, Virginia, Frances Julia "Beatle" King, and Dawn Babcock and husband, Jeffrey; and his nieces and nephews, Tony, Chuck, Anita, Matt, Lisa, Tammy, Kimberly, Coty, Walter IV, Keith, Jamie, Matthew, Jasmine, Crystal, Markus, David and Shanelle. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of fellowship at American Legion Post 86,

20 Yates Ave., Newton (Andover Township), following the funeral service.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
