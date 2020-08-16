1/1
Anthony D. "Tony" Loschiavo
Anthony D. "Tony" Loschiavo

Edgewood - Anthony D. "Tony" Loschiavo life partner (Krista Fedders). Passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony A. Loschiavo and brothers, Brad and Ryan Loschiavo. He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Kristy) Loschiavo, Joshua (Nicole) Loschiavo and Zachary (Trinity) Loschiavo; mother, Faith Loschiavo; siblings, Andy (Lori) Loschiavo, Joe (Delora) Loschiavo, Thomas Loschiavo, Gina (Phil) Harmon, Luke (Amy) Loschiavo, Brent (Billy) Loschiavo, Ethan (Jenny) Loschiavo and Angela Loschiavo. Tony is also survived by 9 grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Tony, you were one of a kind and a friend for life! Always fiercely loyal. Spoke your mind but always kind hearted! Prayers and healing to your family especially to your sainted mother Faith. Swim high with the Angels. Say a big hello to Ronnie while you’re there. Tell him I miss and love him! ❤
Susan Flerlage Ritter
Friend
