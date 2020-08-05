Barbara Ann Daly



Barbara Ann Daly



Surrounded by her family in laughter and prayer, Barbara Ann Daly, returned to her heavenly home… to her mother and father (Mary Jane and Larry Charles Vetter) and her sisters (Theresa and Janet) on August 3, 2020.



Barbara was born, July 13, 1943, and raised in Covington and Park Hills; her daddy Larry owned a family corner bar and she recalled the grown ups had a beer in the front while the kids drank cokes and listened to the juke box in the back. She lost her dad at 12 and was raised with 6 kids by her mom, an IRS auditor. She was an exceptional student and writer, loved to sing and play piano. She married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Daly, August 13, 1960.



The family moved to Independence and Barbara started working for Kenton County as a school bus driver and later as a cafeteria manager at both Ryland and Beechgrove Elementary schools. She was known and loved by all of the children in her schools. They had fond memories of mom always smiling and welcoming them as they came in. As well, mom made sure underprivileged children had a warm meal and milk every day.



She was active at St. Patricks's parish in CCD and the choir and looked for any opportunity to work with children all while raising her own busy family, with four children.



Barbara's later years found her to be a vicious Scrabble and Yahtzee player and the entire family remembers bloody card games where she annihilated all contestants. She loved to travel and enjoyed cross-country car trips around the United States and a big adventure in Italy.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store