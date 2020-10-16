Catherine Louise Feilhauer
Catherine Louise Feilhauer passed away on August 8, 2020 at 97, at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pete Feilhauer (1998).
She was a devoted, loving, caring Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky in 1923. Her parents were William Crawley and Bertha Feezor. She enjoyed living in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the last 30 years.
She is survived by two sons, Edmund (Cheri Sulken) and Glenn (Barb), eight grandkids, Leah (Jason), Brent (Amanda), Ross (Karlla), Donald (Jill), Mike (Heike), Brian (Karin), Ryan and Christin, seventeen great-grandkids, Greyson, Gatlynn, Zoe, Peyton, Kamlyn, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam, Oliver, Aidan, Isabel, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Noah, Jordan, Jaylen and Tanner, two great-great-grandkids, EmmieJo and Trey.
She was an asset starting Feilhauer's Machine Shop in 1979. Another big part of their life was on the Delta Queen Riverboat and were known by their fellow steam-boaters as Mom and Dad. Also, she was a very big part in Boy Scouts when Troop 288 built a 50' raft and drove it to Kentucky Lake in 1965.
Donations can be made to: Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach 29579 and The American Lung Association
.
We are having a celebration of life on Sunday, November 1st at the Yeager Benson Memorial American Legion Post 199 at 10700 Campbell Road in Harrison from 1-5 pm.