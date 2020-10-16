1/1
Catherine Louise Feilhauer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Louise Feilhauer

Catherine Louise Feilhauer passed away on August 8, 2020 at 97, at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pete Feilhauer (1998).

She was a devoted, loving, caring Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky in 1923. Her parents were William Crawley and Bertha Feezor. She enjoyed living in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the last 30 years.

She is survived by two sons, Edmund (Cheri Sulken) and Glenn (Barb), eight grandkids, Leah (Jason), Brent (Amanda), Ross (Karlla), Donald (Jill), Mike (Heike), Brian (Karin), Ryan and Christin, seventeen great-grandkids, Greyson, Gatlynn, Zoe, Peyton, Kamlyn, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam, Oliver, Aidan, Isabel, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Noah, Jordan, Jaylen and Tanner, two great-great-grandkids, EmmieJo and Trey.

She was an asset starting Feilhauer's Machine Shop in 1979. Another big part of their life was on the Delta Queen Riverboat and were known by their fellow steam-boaters as Mom and Dad. Also, she was a very big part in Boy Scouts when Troop 288 built a 50' raft and drove it to Kentucky Lake in 1965.

Donations can be made to: Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach 29579 and The American Lung Association.

We are having a celebration of life on Sunday, November 1st at the Yeager Benson Memorial American Legion Post 199 at 10700 Campbell Road in Harrison from 1-5 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved