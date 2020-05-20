Catherine R. Stickley
Cincinnati - Catherine R. (Kitty) Stickley passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 11, 2020, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry E. Stickley, son James E. Stickley, and grandson Andrew C. Linz. She is survived by daughter Ellen (Joe) Linz, son Hank (Tamra) Stickley; grandchildren Brian (Caroline) Linz, Maura (Aaron) Deckard, Cara (Kevin) Hurley, Collin (Samantha) Stickley, Shannon Stickley and Megan Stickley; and great-grandchildren Charlie, Teddy, William and Harry Linz; Madeline, Ella and Porter Deckard; Andrew, Beatrice and Tadhg Hurley; and Piper Stickley. A private Mass to celebrate Kitty's life will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kitty's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45220 or visit GilliganFuneralHomes.com to view the full obituary, share memories, or make an online memorial gift.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.