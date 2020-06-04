Donald E. Hinton
Donald E. Hinton

Edgewood - Donald E. Hinton, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence in Edgewood, Ky surrounded by his family. Don spent 23 years in the Air Force and retired in 1969. He served as a Flight Engineer with the rank of Master Sergeant. He joined the service in 1945 at the age of 17. He traveled the world and visited over 50 countries during his time in the service. He had combat missions in both the Korean War and Vietnam. Don used his entrepreneurial thinking to sell ice cream as an adolescent and after retiring from the military, he was an accomplished technician in heating and air conditioning, even owning his own business. Don's hobbies include fishing, fixing just about anything, and gambling. He deeply loved his family and all kinds of animals. Don is preceded in death by his wife Helen 'LaVerne' Hinton in 2009. Survivors include his children Dorothy (Tim) Ryan, Barbara (Gerald) Durr, Donna Hinton (Connie Downard), and Paul (Dawn) Hinton. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Robby Huff (Suzanne), Kyle Ryan, Deana Gabbard, Ryan Huff, Greg Durr (Katie), Andrea Condon (Nate), Olivia, and Aubrey Hinton. and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 am at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorials can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Dr. Edgewood KY, 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
