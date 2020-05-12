Frances "Tommie" Staten
Frances "Tommie" Staten

Florence - Frances W. "Tommie" Staten. Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was a proud graduate of St. Henry High School class of 1954. Tommie was preceded in death by her husband, Brian H. Staten. She is survived by her sons, Brian S. (Linda) Staten, Todd L. (Jenny) Staten and Michael S.(Tonya) Staten; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Katie, Joey, Olivia, Rayce and Vanessa; sister, Gloria Parker. Services are private. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Fairhaven Rescue Mission 260 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
