1/
Glenn V. Seim
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn V. Seim

Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late Victor and Norma Seim. Loving brother of the late Lowell Seim. Cherished uncle, friend and cousin. Glenn passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul R. Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved