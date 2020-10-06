Herschel M. Benkert



Cincinnati - Herschel M. Benkert beloved husband of Jill W. (nee Welz) Benkert, devoted father of Barry W. Benkert and Robin L. Benkert, loving grandfather of Megan Benkert, Barry Benkert Jr., Courtney Caldwell, Caige Jacobs and great grandfather of 6, dear brother of the late Vernal Seider, Viola Pflanzer and Melvin Benkert (JoAnn), brother-in-law of John Pflanzer and Elaine Welz, survived by several nieces and nephews. October 3, 2020. Age 82 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday at 1:00 PM at Lawrenceburg Motorcycle Speedway, 351 E. Eads Parkway (US 50), Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 followed by receiving of friends. Memorials may be directed to Lawrenceburg Motorcycle Speedway, c/o Western Hills Honda-Yamaha, 3110 Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 to enjoy motorcyle racing in Herschels name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store