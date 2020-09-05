James Arthur "Art" Berling
Erlanger - James Arthur "Art" Berling, 89, of Erlanger, KY, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Mr. Berling proudly served our country in the United States Coast Guard from 1947 to 1950 and then reenlisted in the United States Airforce for another 6 years. After his service, he joined the United States Postal Service for 16 years. Upon retiring, he worked for Camp Marydale for 11 years. Art's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was caring and nurturing to his friends and family, especially in their times of need. His faith was important to him as he was a longtime member of St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY and was a member of the National Assoc. of Letter Carriers. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Anna (nee: Knauf) Berling, brothers, Ralph, Tom & Richard Berling along with his sisters, Mary Ann Wind and Grace Dillon. Art is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte (nee: Cram) Berling and their four daughters, Mary Knipper, Martha (David) Molony, Karen (Matthew) Woeste and Ann Berling. He also leaves behind his sister, Margaret Shepherd, grandchildren, Alex Carter, Samantha (Jeremy Keown) Molony, Christopher Molony and Clay Woeste along with his dear friend, Rev. Niby Kannai and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 from 10am to 11am at St. Henry Church, Erlanger, KY with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial of Ashes will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, Cincinnati Children's Hospital or St. Henry Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
. Due to Covid-19 regulations, guests will be expected to wear mask and maintain social distancing standards.