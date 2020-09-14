James Gregory StuderCamp Springs - James Gregory Studer, 89, of Camp Springs, KY, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. James was born October 25, 1930 in Cold Spring, KY to his late parents, Ollie Peter and Marie Elizabeth (Thoney) Studer. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Fisher Manufacturing Company of Cold Spring, KY. James was a member of Saint Joseph Church of Camp Springs, NRA and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Studer (nee Lewis), siblings, Freddy Studer, Donald Studer, Mary Alice Meyer, Kathleen Studer, Irene Borcherding and Clarence "Pip" Studer. James is survived by his children, Diane (Don) Gillespie, Peggy Ann (Ron) Webster, Rose Marie (Mark) Roth and Gregory Allen (Denise) Studer; siblings, Judy Lauer and Paul Studer; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Research Hospital or Saint Joseph Church. Masks are required and guests must abide by social distancing regulations. Arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.