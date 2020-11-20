James J. Doll
Union - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Joseph Doll, 78, of Union, KY, who went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mr. Doll owned and operated James J. Doll Plumbing in Union, KY. James was a member and past president of the NKY Masters Plumbing Association & the American Red Poll Association. James was a strong, proud, and hardworking good man. His greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He is loved and will be missed by many! He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph William and Dorothy Mary (nee: Riedinger) Doll. James is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Diana (nee: Covington) Doll and their children, Charlene Doll (Scott Bachman) Cindy (Daryl) Rouse, Jim (Dawn) Doll, Jeffrey (Kelly) Doll and Jennifer Doll. James also leaves behind his sisters, Jodi (John) Bowling, Diana (John) Lovelace along with his grandchildren, Kayla, Landon, Megan, Donnie, Taylor, Austin, Anna, Kelsie, Alyssa, Nathan and great grandchildren, Easton, Lucy, Harlow, Sarah and Lyra. Due to new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Mr. Doll will be handled in private. Due to these new restrictions, you will be able to "Live Stream" the service on "YouTube." To watch live go to www.youtube.com
and search for "Linnemann Funerals Live." The live stream will start Wednesday approximately at 11:55am. James will be laid to rest following the service at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
). Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
. A celebration of life for James will be held at a later date.