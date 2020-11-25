1/1
James "Jim" Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Parker

Dayton - James "Jim" Dwight Parker, 44 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on November 24, 2020. Jim was born May 31, 1976 in Fort Thomas, KY to Winford Roger Parker and Dorothy Hussey Christofield. Jim was a graduate of Highlands High School, Fort Thomas. He was a Recovery Complaint Specialist of Citi Bank. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky, a house DJ for Toby Keith's at the Banks and also loved doing weddings. Jim was an avid sports fan playing golf, watching the Reds, Bengals and UK. He loved his family and was a giving uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Winford Roger Parker, step-father George Christofield, grandparents, Ralph and Alma Parker, Dwight and Ruth Hussey, also his nephew Richard "Ricky" Fromeyer. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Christofield, brother, Jeff (Diana) Parker, and sister, Kimberly (Steve Burns) Fromeyer. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the Family. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Jim and his family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved