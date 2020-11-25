James "Jim" Parker
Dayton - James "Jim" Dwight Parker, 44 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on November 24, 2020. Jim was born May 31, 1976 in Fort Thomas, KY to Winford Roger Parker and Dorothy Hussey Christofield. Jim was a graduate of Highlands High School, Fort Thomas. He was a Recovery Complaint Specialist of Citi Bank. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky, a house DJ for Toby Keith's at the Banks and also loved doing weddings. Jim was an avid sports fan playing golf, watching the Reds, Bengals and UK. He loved his family and was a giving uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Winford Roger Parker, step-father George Christofield, grandparents, Ralph and Alma Parker, Dwight and Ruth Hussey, also his nephew Richard "Ricky" Fromeyer. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Christofield, brother, Jeff (Diana) Parker, and sister, Kimberly (Steve Burns) Fromeyer. Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the Family. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Jim and his family.