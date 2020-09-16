James "Jim" "Scooter" A HoelscherJames "Jim" "Scooter" A. Hoelscher passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. He is remembered by wife J. Kathleen Hoelscher (nee Browne), daughter Janice Hoelscher, granddaughters, Victoria and Alexandra Hoelscher and daughter-in-law, Martha Hoelscher. He is reunited in death with son Lt. Colonel USAF Joseph A. Hoelscher, daughter Jacqueline McMillan, grandson Jeff McMillan and parents Lester and Christine (nee Baker) Hoelscher. While he is dearly missed in this world, he is being dearly embraced in the next. Service at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Fri. Sept. 18, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Autism Society of Cincinnati or the Anderson Twp. Historical Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.